Crown Advisors Management Inc. Sells 25,000 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Crown Advisors Management Inc. lessened its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Progyny comprises 2.3% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,930,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,000,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,831 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter valued at $11,063,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the third quarter worth $8,932,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,863. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGNY. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 127,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total value of $4,745,773.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $77,272.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,728,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 995,231 shares of company stock worth $39,961,680. 33.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

