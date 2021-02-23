Crypto Village Accelerator Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $322,319.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Village Accelerator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.67 or 0.00782177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00040831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006604 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00058940 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,368.51 or 0.04623728 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00039212 BTC.

About Crypto Village Accelerator

CVA is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,163,874 tokens. Crypto Village Accelerator’s official website is cryptovillageaccelerator.com.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Village Accelerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Village Accelerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.