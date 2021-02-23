CSI Compressco (CCLP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.08. CSI Compressco has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

