CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0669 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

CRT.UN stock opened at C$15.53 on Tuesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CRT.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.11.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.