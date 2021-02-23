Cubic Co. (CUB) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) declared a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 12th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

Cubic stock opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -533.31 and a beta of 0.89. Cubic has a one year low of $30.86 and a one year high of $70.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.48.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. Cubic had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Cubic’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cubic will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUB shares. Raymond James downgraded Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist cut Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cubic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.