Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $521,000 Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,921,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,327,745 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,456,000 after acquiring an additional 378,129 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.3% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,057,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after acquiring an additional 597,571 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,508,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,909,000 after acquiring an additional 43,239 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COG opened at $18.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

