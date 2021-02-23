Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $664,000 Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in National Instruments by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 781,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after acquiring an additional 38,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 36.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $47.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 82.44%.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

