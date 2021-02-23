Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CME Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 512,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,254,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

NASDAQ CME opened at $195.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.59.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $2,450,936 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.