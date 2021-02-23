Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,437,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,186,000 after buying an additional 2,999,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after buying an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 420.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 605,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 489,127 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,624,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,996,000 after buying an additional 424,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 978,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,722,000 after buying an additional 394,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

PEG opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

