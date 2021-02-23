Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,627 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,757 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in BP by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,076 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in BP by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 37,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 8.0% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BP by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on BP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

