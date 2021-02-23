Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,209 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $43,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $182,270,000 after purchasing an additional 327,887 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,611,000 after purchasing an additional 322,674 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,581,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Illumina by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $86,704,000 after purchasing an additional 170,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $122,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock valued at $11,528,257. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $470.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.37 and a 200-day moving average of $354.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus dropped their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.60.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.