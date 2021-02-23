Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 98,497 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 71.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,497 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FOX by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in FOX by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,308,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,407,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of FOX by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in FOX by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 68,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

