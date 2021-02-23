CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $119.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

CVAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of CureVac from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CureVac has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.50.

NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $102.95 on Friday. CureVac has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $151.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.10.

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($54.37) by $54.13. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CureVac will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CureVac by 565.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. 4.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

