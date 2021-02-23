Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE CWK opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

