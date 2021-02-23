cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $4,342.07 on Major Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $43.42 million and $1.41 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $4,342.07 or 0.09170828 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.18 or 0.00467147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00068226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00079496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 163.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.35 or 0.00497071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075801 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info.

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

cVault.finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

