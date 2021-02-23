CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.

CVI stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 2.05. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $33.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVI. Raymond James began coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

