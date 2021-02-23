CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyberOptics Corporation is a leading provider of sensors and inspection systems that provide process yield and through-put improvement solutions for the global electronic assembly and semiconductor capital equipment markets. The Company’s products are deployed on production lines that manufacture surface mount technology circuit boards and semiconductor process equipment. By increasing productivity and product quality, our sensors and inspection systems enable electronics manufacturers to strengthen their competitive positions in highly price-sensitive markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they conduct worldwide operations through facilities in North America, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of CyberOptics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CyberOptics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of CYBE opened at $27.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. CyberOptics has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $198.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. CyberOptics had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 733.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberOptics in the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

CyberOptics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions and system products worldwide. Its products are used in surface mount technology (SMT) and semiconductor industries to improve yields and productivity. The company offers products based on multi-reflection suppression (MRS) technology, including multi-function inspection and measurement machines, and memory module inspection system; high precision 3D and 2D sensors for inspection and metrology; and 3D MRS sensors that are used various applications, such as printed circuit boards, CPU sockets, solder balls and bumps, wafer bumps, copper pillars, and other wafer level and advanced packaging.

