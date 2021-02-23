CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

NASDAQ:CYRN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.72. CYREN has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.09.

CYREN Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

