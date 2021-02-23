CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $392.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $15.44.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CTMX. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.66.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.