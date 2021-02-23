DA Davidson Weighs in on AutoZone, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will earn $77.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $76.82. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2022 earnings at $88.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,188.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,207.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,181.65. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,297.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $18.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.72 by $0.89. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Mirova bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

