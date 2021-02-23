DAD (DAD) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last Week

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One DAD coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAD has a market capitalization of $26.17 million and $75,628.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00054914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.11 or 0.00791518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00040185 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00058604 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.28 or 0.04598810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 coins. The official website for DAD is dad.one. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

