Daiichi Sankyo (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Shares Down 1.4%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) shares traded down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.78 and last traded at $31.17. 28,916 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 28,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.75.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSNKY)

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

