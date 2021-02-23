Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.38 ($72.22).

Shares of BN opened at €57.42 ($67.55) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €54.40 and a 200-day moving average of €54.08. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

