DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Hits $9.81 Million

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $138,010.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,883.17 or 1.00566313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00038743 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.49 or 0.00136069 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003768 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

