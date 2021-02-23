Dash Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.15 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 23.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $215.41 or 0.00462895 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dash has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. Dash has a total market capitalization of $2.15 billion and $2.43 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00034248 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,064.05 or 0.02286531 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,987,789 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

