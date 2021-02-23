Databroker (DTX) Price Down 20.9% This Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 26.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $2,061.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00054433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.82 or 0.00766062 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00032201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00038300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00058306 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,290.09 or 0.04547012 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

