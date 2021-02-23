Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Datadog by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in Datadog by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 1,316.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3,322.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.76.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.78, for a total value of $2,594,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,528,210.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 312,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total transaction of $29,811,822.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,115,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,396,294 shares of company stock worth $240,248,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

