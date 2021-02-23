DDKoin (DDK) Price Reaches $0.60 on Major Exchanges

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $14,756.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001232 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DDKoin has traded 23% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00013602 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007422 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001795 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

DDKoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

