DEAPcoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $605,190.00 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One DEAPcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and $605,190.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEAPcoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.28 or 0.00489815 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00069876 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00081869 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 93.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000702 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $255.88 or 0.00502781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00054752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00073716 BTC.

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEAPcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEAPcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.