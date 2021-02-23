DeFinition Price Down 25.2% This Week (DZI)

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. DeFinition has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $152.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFinition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeFinition has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.32 or 0.00467032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00069533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00079784 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 147.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.89 or 0.00503133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.26 or 0.00072447 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 tokens. DeFinition’s official website is definition.network/index/menu.

DeFinition Token Trading

DeFinition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

