DePay (DEPAY) Price Down 28.9% Over Last Week

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, DePay has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $4.21 or 0.00008688 BTC on major exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $67,703.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00467809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00070475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079084 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 118% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.42 or 0.00490254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00072984 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,358,931 coins.

Buying and Selling DePay

DePay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.