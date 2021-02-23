Desjardins Boosts Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $14.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.54.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $10.44 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.