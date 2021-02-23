Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target to $28.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

DAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE DAN opened at $23.31 on Friday. Dana has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -466.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dana by 10.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

