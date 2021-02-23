Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of AIXXF stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. Aixtron has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

About Aixtron

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

