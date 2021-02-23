Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $47.87

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.87 and traded as high as $52.27. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $52.04, with a volume of 60,997 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DPSGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

