Diageo plc (DEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.5348 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36.

Diageo has increased its dividend payment by 11.1% over the last three years. Diageo has a dividend payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Diageo to earn $6.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.1%.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $165.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.67. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $170.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Diageo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

