Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stake Raised by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,151,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 101,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $145.75 on Tuesday. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $162.00. The stock has a market cap of $461.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.49.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

