Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $879.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post sales of $879.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $824.30 million and the highest is $937.00 million. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $899.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.01. 5,397,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,848. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $73.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,978,000 after purchasing an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,959,000 after purchasing an additional 493,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

