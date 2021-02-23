Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

Shares of FANG opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $73.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.77.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

