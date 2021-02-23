Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.
Several research firms have weighed in on DSX. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.78. The company has a market cap of $275.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.41.
Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.
