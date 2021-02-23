Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,990. The company has a market capitalization of $258.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.41. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DSX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Clarkson Capital increased their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

