DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets raised DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaSorin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

DiaSorin stock opened at $219.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.59. DiaSorin has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.47.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

