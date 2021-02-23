Digital Gold Price Reaches $53.24 on Exchanges (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Digital Gold has a market capitalization of $720,339.52 and approximately $624,078.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for $53.24 or 0.00112450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.18 or 0.00467147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00068226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00079496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 163.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00055142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.35 or 0.00497071 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00075801 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.