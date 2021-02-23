Diligent Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $394.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.59. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $588.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 billion, a PE ratio of 505.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,284 shares of company stock worth $59,679,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.17.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

