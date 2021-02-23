Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share.

Shares of DDS stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 45,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $128.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

DDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

