Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,963 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $28,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.39.

In related news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $95.39 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

