Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DISCA stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.95. 15,063,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,152,745. Discovery has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $56.02. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discovery from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

