Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Releases Earnings Results

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCB traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.19. 2,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.99. Discovery has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.96.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

