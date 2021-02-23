Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.66. 181,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,618. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $46.59.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

