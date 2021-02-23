DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

DISH opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DISH Network from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

